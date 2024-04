As another round of storms moves across the Lake Area, some regions are experiencing power outages.

As of 9PM, Laclede Electric was reporting around 20 customers without power, while Southwest was reporting around 100 or so without power and COMO is reporting another 20.

For the latest on the outages, check with your electric provider below:

Ameren: https://outagemap.ameren.com/

Evergy: https://outagemap.evergy.com/

CO-OPS: https://www.amec.org/statewide-outage-map