SEVERE WEATHER ALERTS 04/28 ARE ON KRMSRADIO.COM

Current Warnings:

...FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 1045 AM CDT MONDAY... * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...Portions of central, southwest, and west central Missouri, including the following counties, in central Missouri, Benton, Camden, Hickory, Miller and Morgan. In southwest Missouri, Cedar, Dallas and Polk. In west central Missouri, St. Clair. * WHEN...Until 1045 AM CDT Monday. * IMPACTS...Flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations is imminent or occurring. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 1038 PM CDT, Local law enforcement reported heavy rain in the warned area due to thunderstorms. Flooding is already occurring. Between 2 and 5 inches of rain have fallen. - This includes the following low water crossings... Saline Creek at Square Line Road, Wet Glaize at Carrol Cave Road, Dry Auglaize Creek at Freedom Ridge Road, Little Niangua at County Road 200, Lindley Creek at Mathis Road, Brush Creek at 1200 Road and Weaubleau Creek at 350 Road. - Some locations that will experience flooding include... Bolivar, Eldon, Osage Beach, Camdenton, El Dorado Springs, Buffalo, Versailles, Warsaw, Stockton, Hermitage, Village of Four Seasons, Lake Ozark, Lincoln, Appleton City, Cole Camp, Stover, Humansville, Osceola, Laurie, Conway, Iberia, Lowry City, Pleasant Hope, Fair Play, Weaubleau, Urbana, Morrisville, Wheatland, Macks Creek, Pittsburg, Polk, Sunrise Beach, St. Elizabeth, Linn Creek, Jerico Springs, Preston, Cross Timbers, Barnett, Tuscumbia and Halfway. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Many flood deaths occur in vehicles.

Current Watches:

None at this time