Power Outages Remain Ongoing Across The Lake Area

Power outages are starting to pop up across the Lake Area as high winds continue across the region.

As of late Friday afternoon, nearly 800 people across the Lake were without power, including around 500 near the Eldon area.

Ameren indicates the power failures affect the Barnett area as well.

Area CO-Ops are also reporting various outages for residents, including those in the CO-MO, Laclede, Southwest, Sac-Osage and Gascosage territories.

Evergy is also reporting pockets of power outages across Truman Lake from Windsor to Osceola.

For more on the outages see your service provider below:

POWER COMPANIES:

Ameren: https://outagemap.ameren.com/

Evergy: https://outagemap.evergy.com/

CO-OPS: https://www.amec.org/statewide-outage-map