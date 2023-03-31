Deja Vu…CCSO Rescues Another Injured Owl

Another day, another rescue of an injured Great Horned Owl by the Camden County Sheriff’s Office.

After the first rescue, which happened in an area off KK back on March 14th, animal control from the office was called again, this time, on Thursday to an area in Decaturville…believe it or not…on Owl Lane.

Upon arrival, the injured owl was recovered and held for a representative from the University of Missouri’s Raptor Rehabilitation Unit in the School of Veterinary Science.

The feathered friend was turned over and will be released when it’s ready to be back in the wild again.