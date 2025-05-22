fbpx

Preliminary Hearing Set After Skelton Waives Arraignment

Thursday, May 22nd, 2025

Camden County Presiding Commissioner Ike Skelton’s initial appearance in court for allegedly removing a license plate reader from along Eastbound-54 near the Camdenton city limits is short-lived.

 

Flanked by his attorney of record, Skelton appeared Thursday morning before Judge Aaron John Martin to enter a ‘not guilty’ plea and to waive his formal arraignment.

 

Skelton, who’s charged with felony stealing and tampering with service of utility or institution and a misdemeanor for obstructing government operations, voluntary returned the device during a subsequent investigation and has stated that county ordinance banning LPR’s was ignored leading to removal of the device.

 

Skelton is next scheduled to appear for a preliminary hearing on August 14th.

Reporter Mike Anthony