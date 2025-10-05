PRELIMINARY RESULTS: 7.37lb Lunker Wins Fall Big Bass Bash and $100,000

The fish have been weighed in and preliminary results indicate that a 7.37 pound bass was the single biggest bass to win the Fall Big Bass Bash at Lake of the Ozarks.

The lucky angler to pocket the $100,000 top prize is identified as Phil Meyer who caught his bass in the 9a-11a time period on Saturday and weighed it in at Red Oak Resort.

Second-place with a $20,000 payday is Corey Ross who caught his 6.51 pounder also in the 9a-11a time period on Saturday before weighing in his catch at Ivy Bend Resort.

Third-place worth $10,000 went to Mark Volz who caught a 6.17 pounder during the 7a-9a time period on Sunday and weighed it in at Alhonna Resort.

Fourth-place, worth $5,000 and weighed in at PB-2, went to Traver Haring who caught his paycheck during the 9a-11a time period on Sunday.

And in the ladies’ competition, it was Julie Jackson with a 4.23 pound fish worth $1,000 while Acacia Romero netted a 4.10 pounder which was good for a $500 payout and Kelly Brown with a payout of $250 for catching her 3.77 pound bass…just 0.01 heavier than the ladies’ fourth-place fish.

All totaled, more than $330,000 cash and a $40,000 Phoenix Bass Boat were to be handed out in the amateur-only tournament.