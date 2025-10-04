Two Injured When One Sea-doo Sideswipes the Other

Two Wichita, Kansas, teenagers are injured when an outing on the water comes to an abrupt end after both are ejected from the Seadoos they were riding when one of the girls sideswiped the other.

That’s according to the highway patrol which says it happened around 5:45 Friday afternoon at the 58.6 mile mark of the Osage Arm in Morgan County.

The 13-year-old was seriously hurt while the 15-year-old suffered moderate injuries. They were wearing life jackets at the time and were both taken to Lake Regional Hospital.