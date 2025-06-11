President Trump Approves Additional Disaster Relief For Missourians

President Donald Trump has approved two additional requests from the State of Missouri for major disaster declarations in response to severe storms and flooding that impacted the state…this time for events that occurred on April 29th and May 16th.

Governor Mike Kehoe’s office says that approval of the disaster declarations means that eligible individuals impacted by the storms can start applying for FEMA assistance under four different categories…housing assistance, disaster grants, low-interest disaster loans and other disaster aid programs.

The President’s actions also make the FEMA Public Assistance program available to local governments and qualifying nonprofits for the repair of damaged roads, bridges, and other public infrastructure as well as reimbursement of emergency response costs and debris removal.

Included in the assistance are: Barry, Greene, Lawrence, McDonald, Newton and Washington counties along with the City of St. Louis and St. Louis and Scott counties.

Applications for assistance under the approved declarations can be filed online at www.disasterassistance.gov or by calling FEMA at 800-621-3362.