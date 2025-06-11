Missouri Senate Bill 1 To Become Law This Fall

Missouri Senate Bill 1 modifies provisions relating to county officials.

Senator Sandy Crawford of Buffalo is the sponsor.

She says this measure has been successful before, only to be vetoed later, and these concerns have been removed from her legislation…

“So this is the elected officials portion. So we’re just going to see here is the elected officials piece or legislation that was contained in that bill.”

Regular session Senate Bill 1 will take effect on August 28th.

At the same time, the extra session continues.

There are three pieces of legislation currently in play: Senate Bills 1, 3 and 4.

Senator Maggie Nurrenbern of Kansas City is among the senators who still wonders why this year’s capital improvements legislation was taken off the table without warning…

By law, an extra session can last as long as 60 calendar days.