BREAKING: Search Comes to End with Recovery of Drowning Victim

A search for a missing person presumed drowned at Lake of the Ozarks comes to an end with the recovery of a Chicago man’s body at the 20-mile mark of the main channel in Osage Beach.

The highway patrol confirms that the search started around 8:00 Sunday night when 30-year-old Kendall Henderson was swimming off a dock and went under. He did not resurface.

Personnel from the Osage Beach and Mid-County fire districts responded to scene. The search was then suspended overnight and the highway patrol resumed the operations this morning with Henderson’s body being recovered.

It is the first drowning of the year investigated by Troop-F of the highway patrol.