Program To Help Protect Those With Special Needs Implemented In Lebanon

Elderly and intellectually disabled citizens, young and old, at risk of wandering away from their caregivers are the focus of a program now being offered by the Lebanon Police Department.

Sergeant Kacie Springer says the E-Z Child I-D system records a person’s height, weight, vital facts, fingerprints and pictures.

That information is recorded for caregivers but not maintained by the police department.

In the case of an adult or child in the program reported as missing, the information is then turned over by the caregivers to authorities so an investigation can begin with alerts to be issued to the general public.