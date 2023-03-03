Camdenton Chamber Celebrates Event With LCTC & Prepares For Dogwood Festival

The Camdenton Area Chamber’s recent quarterly networking event is being called a big success.

That’s according to chamber executive director KC Cloke who says the chamber teamed up to host the social during the Lake Career and Technical Center’s open house.

“It was so great to see so many business partners come in to learn about the various programs, kind of tour the facility, meeting with those instructors. And then also it was really great to see the students of those programs bringing their parents in, bringing the min to show them what they’ve been up to. This school term.”

Cloke also says, with the quarterly social now in the past, it’s time to focus on the upcoming Dogwood Festival.

The 72nd annual event is on the calendar for April 20th through the 22nd.

***Chamber info***

March 10th – Ribbon Cutting for Faye May Creative Arts at 12pm at their location within the Boardwalk on 54 (downtown Camdenton)

March 31st – Ribbon Cutting for The Funky Buffalo Coffee House & Trading Co. at 11am

April 20th- 22nd – 72nd Annual Dogwood Festival