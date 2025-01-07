Community Foundation Of The Lake Opens Next Grant Round

The Community Foundation of the Lake has opened its next round for accepting grant applications from interested nonprofits around the lake area.

CFL President Stacy Pyrtle says grants up to $5,000 will be awarded to help in building the educational, cultural, health and economic development of the lake area.

The grant process is entirely online with a deadline to submit applications by 11:45pm on the final day of this month. The link to the CFL’s grant hub can be found at http://cfozarks.org

Since its inception in 2009, the CFL has awarded more than $750,000 in grants for the various causes.