Serious Injuries, DWI Charge Following Morgan County Accident

A one-vehicle accident early Friday night on Route-T south of Campbell Drive in Morgan County sends three people to the hospital and results in pending charges being filed against the driver.

The highway patrol says it happened when the S-U-V driven by a 33-year-old man from Stover crossed the center and left the roadway along a curve before striking a sign and a tree.

The driver suffered moderate injuries while two passengers, a 33-year-old woman and a 20-year-old woman both also from Stover, were seriously hurt. All three were wearing seatbelts and taken to Lake Regional Hospital.

The driver, according to the highway patrol, also faces pending charges of DWI-serious physical injury, C&I driving involving an accident and not having insurance.