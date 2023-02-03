Pulaski County Adds Hyper-Reach System For EMRG Info

Pulaski County is joining in on the latest upgrade to Hyper-Reach for the emergency alerts sent to residents residing in the county.

Officials say the new setup will allow them to send a mix of phone calls, text messages and e-mails out rapidly during an emergency situation, such as severe weather and natural disaster situations.

Camden County recently switched to Hyper-Reach from the service Nixel, which is currently still in use for Miller County residents.

Benton County residents use a system called Rave.

Here’s how to signup!

Pulaski County: http://hyper-reach.com/mopulaskisignup.html

Camden County: https://signup.hyper-reach.com/hyper_reach/sign_up_page_2/?id=107622

Miller County: https://www.nixle.com/

Morgan County: https://www.morgan-county.org/weather-alerts.html

Benton County: https://www.smart911.com/smart911/ref/reg.action?pa=bentoncomo