Pulaski County Authorities Looking for Homicide Person of Interest

The Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help in locating a person of interest in a murder investigation.

Sheriff Stacy Ball identifies 21-year-old Colin Mar…a Hispanic male, 6-1, 170 pounds…as the person of interest.

While the sheriff’s office specifically says Pulaski County, Phelps County and the Springfield area are possible locations where Mar may be, it’s also advising those with friends and family along the Interstate-70 corridor, from Illinois east to Indiana, to also be vigilant for Mar who is to be considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information about Mar or his whereabouts should contact the Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office (573-774-6196) or local law enforcement.