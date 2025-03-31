Possible Fentanyl Laced Methamphetamine Seized in Camden County Drug Bust

The Camden County Sheriff’s Office is reporting the arrest of a resident after a drug bust Sunday afternoon.

The sheriff’s office says the deputy and his K-9 partner seized only three grams of methamphetamine in the bust but it’s believed that the meth may have been laced with fentanyl.

The suspect has been identified by court records as 35-year-old Barry Weems, of Montreal. Weems was a passenger in a vehicle pulled over along Old South-5 for traffic violations.

A search of the vehicle allegedly uncovered what tested positive to be meth between the seat Weems was in and the passenger door. Weems was arrested and was being held in the Camden County Jail on a $5,000 bond.

With this bust, the Camden County Sheriff’s Office is issuing a word of caution.

The sheriff’s office says that fentanyl is commonly being located in other drugs, particularly in fake pills.

Last year alone, the D-E-A seized more than 60-million fentanyl-laced pills and nearly 8-thousand pounds of fentanyl powder…an amount equivalent to more than 377-million lethal doses.

The sheriff’s office and lake area law enforcement, in general, urges parents to talk with their children about the potential dangers of accepting pills from others…even if those others are considered to be friends.