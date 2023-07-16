Purchase Of OB Outlet Mall In Progress – Final Plans For Property Yet To Be Released

The waiting game and overall anticipation to see what will, officially, be included in the redevelopment of the outlet mall in Osage Beach continues.

Mayor Michael Harmison, speaking this week on KRMS Radio, says few details are being made available at this time however it’s no secret what the development group led by Gary Prewitt has expressed before.

“It’s under contract to be purchased. And pretty much any of the developers have talked about pretty much the same thing. Entertainment in the back. Brings some of the productive stores to the front. Put a couple successful box stores with them. And that was his plan originally.”

The purchase of the property is under contract and, according to a representative for the Prewitt group, an official closing is expected sometime in the next 2-3 months.