Back To School Fair For Children In Need Throughout Camden County Coming In August

Parents of students in Camden County that might need a little help getting ready for the rapidly approaching 2023-2024 school year have somewhere to turn coming up in early August.

The Camden County Child Advocacy Council’s annual Back-to-School Fair will provide basic supplies, socks and underwear for those kids and families in need.

The fair runs 11:00am-3:00pm on Friday, the 4th, in the high school commons.

Those who can’t make it that day can drop by the council’s thrift store on Dawson Road from 9am-12pm on Saturday or Sunday, the 5th and 6th.

The Back-to-School Fair is available to students in the Camdenton, Climax Springs, Macks Creek and Stoutland districts.

Providing some financial support for the effort are the Trover Foundation, the Daybreak Rotary and the Community Foundation of the Lake.