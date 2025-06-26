fbpx

Pursuit Suspect Arrested After Abandoning Stolen Car in Parking Lot Near Camden County Jail

A 39-year-old from Huntsville, Missouri, faces felony charges after leading a highway patrol trooper on a pursuit which came to end in Camdenton.

A probable cause statement alleges the pursuit started on highway-54 when the trooper spotted a vehicle reported as stolen out of Dallas County. The driver, identified as Justin Dean, stepped on the gas before turning into a parking lot behind the Camden County Jail leaving the stolen car in drive and fleeing on foot.

The car rolled down a hill striking another vehicle while the trooper was able to take Dean into custody a short distance away. It’s also alleged that Dean made statements admitting the offenses and that he wanted his victims to know he was sorry.

Dean faces pending charges of stealing a motor vehicle, leaving the scene of a property damage accident and resisting arrest in Camden County. Similar charges are also expected to be filed in Dallas County.

Dean was being held in the Camden County Jail.

Reporter Mike Anthony