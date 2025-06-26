Pursuit Suspect Arrested After Abandoning Stolen Car in Parking Lot Near Camden County Jail

A 39-year-old from Huntsville, Missouri, faces felony charges after leading a highway patrol trooper on a pursuit which came to end in Camdenton.

A probable cause statement alleges the pursuit started on highway-54 when the trooper spotted a vehicle reported as stolen out of Dallas County. The driver, identified as Justin Dean, stepped on the gas before turning into a parking lot behind the Camden County Jail leaving the stolen car in drive and fleeing on foot.

The car rolled down a hill striking another vehicle while the trooper was able to take Dean into custody a short distance away. It’s also alleged that Dean made statements admitting the offenses and that he wanted his victims to know he was sorry.

Dean faces pending charges of stealing a motor vehicle, leaving the scene of a property damage accident and resisting arrest in Camden County. Similar charges are also expected to be filed in Dallas County.

Dean was being held in the Camden County Jail.