Several Felony Charges Filed After Narcotic and Wanted Person Search in Edwards

Two people from Edwards each face felony charges after the Benton County Sheriff’s Office and the Mid Missouri Drug Task Force team up on Wednesday to conduct a narcotic and wanted person investigation in the 31-thousand block of Stubbs Lane.

The probable cause statement alleges officers discovered what was believed to be methamphetamine in different locations on the property along with paraphernalia, ammunition and at least two firearms including a sawed-off shotgun. There were also two juveniles in the residence.

Charged with possession of a controlled substance, two counts of endangering the welfare of a child and possession of paraphernalia are 29-year-old Daisy Blackwell and 37-year-old Melvin Spradley. Spradley is further charged with unlawful possession of an explosive weapon and two counts of unlawful use of a weapon.

As of Thursday afternoon, both were being held in the Benton County Jail.