PWC Rider Injured After Hitting Large Wake On The Lake

An outing on the water late Saturday afternoon near the four-mile mark of the Osage Arm ends with a trip to the emergency room for one person.

The water patrol division of the highway patrol says 59-year-old Michael Stempfel, of St. Charles, was operating the personal watercraft when it hit a wake ejecting his passenger off the back and into the water.

57-year-old Connie Carmody was taken with minor injuries to Lake Regional Hospital. Stempfel was not injured.

Both were wearing life jackets at the time.

Reporter Mike Anthony