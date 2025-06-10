Race Across America Underway With Riders Stopping In The Lake Area Again

And they’re off……the 2025 Race Across America, a 3,100 mile bicycle race gets underway with the lake area, once again, included as a pit stop.

“There’s bicyclists that start in California and they end in in Annapolis. Anyway, they bicycle across country. But signal gas station in Camdenton is our is an official time stop station. And so we have some great folks in our community that are going to man that time station.”

Camden Chamber Director KC Cloke also encourages businesses along the way to post signage and the general public to cheer and wave to recognize the racers.

The first of the racers could start rolling into the lake area by the end of this weekend with their sights set on the next time station which is up in Jefferson City.