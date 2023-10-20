fbpx

Ramirez Pleads Not Guilty Via Video In July Boating Accident

A Huntington Beach, California man with a home also at Lake of the Ozarks appears by video in Camden County Associate Court and enters a “not guilty” plea.

Adam Ramirez is formally charged in connection to a July boating accident with two counts of boating while intoxicated serious physical injury and five counts of BWI physical injury.

After posting a $100,000 bond in September, Ramirez made his video appearance and waived formal arraignment on Monday.

His next scheduled court date for a case review is set for November 27th.

The court has approved that Ramirez and his attorney can appear again via video.

Reporter Mike Anthony