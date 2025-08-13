Two-Year-Old Drowns at Lake of the Ozarks

A two-year-old girl from Gravois Mills is dead after drowning at Lake of the Ozarks.

The highway patrol says it happened late Wednesday morning (08/13/2025) at the 10.2 mile mark of the Gravois Arm in Morgan County.

The youngster wandered away from her home without a life jacket on and was discovered face-up in the lake before being taken to Lake Regional Hospital where she was pronounced dead a short time later.

The drowning is the highway patrol Troop-F’s first fatality for the month of August and the sixth fatality for 2025.