Recent Fire In Climax Springs Burned Over 35 Acres & Took 10 Hours To Contain

What was initially reported to be a natural cover fire covering some 35-45 acres with multiple structures in danger in Camden County quickly escalates into a call for statewide mutual aid.

Northwest Fire Chief Annette Sharp says the call to the area of Carnahan Drive in Climax Springs was received around 1:4o Tuesday afternoon.

Crews on the scene, at times, were overrun by fire and had to reposition to conduct various techniques trying to bring the situation under control.

At least 14 other fire districts, most from the lake area, and the Department of Conservation assisted on the scene.

It took about 10 hours to contain the blaze and, fortunately, no structures were damaged and there were no injuries.

The overall size of the natural cover fire has not been determined and it remains an ongoing incident and is under investigation.