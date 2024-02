No open burning.

A red flag warning is in effect until 6:00 tonight. Areas included in the red flag warning…Camden, Miller, Morgan, Benton, Pulaski and Phelps counties.

A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity and warm temperatures today will make any kind of open burning an especially risky venture.

The red flag warning is likely to be extended to, also, include Tuesday before a chance of snow makes its way into the forecast for Tuesday night.