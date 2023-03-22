Representative Lisa Thomas Calls For Public Input On Osage River Casino

With the likely possibility of a casino boat floating up and calling the Osage River in Lake Ozark its new home, 123rd State Representative Lisa Thomas says she is seeking feedback on the issue which is what she will base her vote on in the house…should the proposed bill advance that far.

“Because I have vowed that my vote is the vote of the district…..I want as much input as possible. So when it comes time if it comes time for us to actually have votes in the House, I want to be confident that is the the proper vote to take, yes or no, or however the district wants.”

Speaking recently on KRMS, Thomas also says she is in the process of preparing a survey asking for thoughts on gambling, and other issues, here in the lake area.

Sponsoring the bill to bring a state-controlled casino to the lake is Representative Jeff Knight.

The Osage Indian Nation is also pursuing a chance to establish a lake area casino…that final say, however, would ultimately be left up to the governor.