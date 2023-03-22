Ivy Bend Fire Rescue Gets Donation From Pettis County

Fire personnel in the Ivy Bend Fire and Rescue Association can now respond to fires a little more safely after what’s being called a generous donation from the Pettis County Fire Department.

In a social media post, officials from Ivy Bend Fire and Rescue showed their appreciation to the counterparts from the Pettis County department for their recent donation of turnout gear to be used while fighting fires.

Ivy Bend described their current equipment, before the donation, as heavily used and not the best for their personnel.

The donation, according to the post, will allow Ivy Bend personnel more confidence in responding to fires for many more years to come.