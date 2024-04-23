fbpx

Request To Change Venue For Case Of Taxicab Shooting In Camdenton Filed In Camden County

The case of a taxicab driver accused of shooting a pedestrian could soon be on the move from Camden County.

Aaron Ethridge, of the Camdenton area, is charged a class-A felony of first-degree assault along with armed criminal action and unlawful possession of a firearm in connection to the incident on Lakeview Drive back on March 4th.

Ethridge and the victim reportedly became involved in a verbal altercation after the victim and his girlfriend were allegedly almost hit by the cab while walking along the street before the incident escalated with Ethridge shooting the victim.

A motion seeking a change of venue for the case was filed last week on behalf of Ethridge.

That motion will be considered coming up on May 22nd.

Reporter Mike Anthony