Residents Concerned About Camdenton’s Town Square Appearance As A Community Attraction

The Camdenton Square is put under the microscope of scrutiny during this week’s board of aldermen meeting with one resident questioning the aesthetics of the square.

“If you look around town, the only ones that really have an interest in their appearance are the banks and the chain restaurants. A lot of the business owners, we cut our weeds, but there’s just weeds in the right of way. It looks like we’re just kind of given up.”

Speaking during Public Comments, one Resident identified as Miss Nelson says often a town square will paint a picture of a town, and that picture in Camdenton is not what it should be.

“You use a lot of your money for cars, for carports, whatever you use it for, that’s all great, but really, there should be some for beauty and bringing people into our town. We’re just letting Osage Beach run away with it. I don’t understand it.”

Discussion about the issue blamed the recent drought and lack of water availability as the main reasons behind any real improvements not being able to be made with the square.

There was no action taken on the issue during the meeting.