Restoration Efforts Continue For Green’s Mills Bridge

Phase-1 is done and phase-2 continues in the effort to restore the Green’s Mill Historical Bridge as a pedestrian bridge.

Organizers of the effort say that phase-1 included moving guard rails to the parking area, mowing and manicuring the area and putting in a paver brick patio.

Among the improvements planned in phase-2 include putting out benches, making the bridge accessible for everyone to cross, installing bat houses and bluebird houses, flowers, a kiosk at each end of the bridge and painting the structure.

Different fundraisers are planned to help with the restoration.

Those fundraisers and more information about the bridge can be found on the group’s website and Facebook.