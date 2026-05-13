New Study Highlights Major Concerns Over Firearm Storage At Home

A new national study is highlighting concerns about firearm storage in homes with children.

Doctor Matthew Miller, professor of health sciences and epidemiology at Northeastern University and an expert in injury and violence prevention, recently spoke with CBS about numbers that might surprise you.

“About 32,000,000 US children live in homes with firearms, and about 6.7 million of them live in a home where at least one of those firearms is both loaded and unlocked.”

Miller also says locking up your firearms is not foolproof.

“There are kids who can still get to guns when they’re locked up, and in another study that we did a few years ago, about 1/4 of adolescents at least to live in homes where guns are locked up could gain access pretty easily.”

Children who live in homes with guns are several times more likely to die a violent death by suicide or by unintentional firearm injury.