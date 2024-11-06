Richland Man Facing 40 Years In Prison For Sexual Assault And Kidnapping

A 41-year-old Richland man will spend the next 40 years in a federal prison without the chance for parole after being sentenced on Tuesday for sexually abusing a victim between the ages of 10 and 17.

Robert Norman Kennedy had also been accused of forcing the victim to leave Missouri with him traveling through several states where he continued the sexual abuse.

Kennedy was eventually arrests on unrelated charges in December-2022 at which time it was discovered that he and the victim were living in a motel in Georgia.

The Honorable U.S. District Judge M-Douglas Harpool handed down the sentence against Kennedy.