Lake Area EMA’s Planning To Attend SEMA Conference This August

Emergency management and public safety professionals from around the lake area and across the state will converge in Columbia in August to learn, collaborate and better prepare for future disasters.

Camden E-M-A Director Samantha Dale says the training will focus on recent situations that the lake area is no stranger to…flooding, fires and severe weather.

Public health hazards and a myriad of other emergencies will also be part of the 33rd Annual SEMA Conference.

It’s taking place August 26th through the 29th at the Holiday Inn Executive Center.

More information about the conference and a link to register to attend can be found on SEMA’s website.