Two Iberia Residents Are Facing Felony Charges Following Arrests On Tuesday

Two Iberia residents face a felony charge each after being arrested by the highway patrol late Tuesday morning in Miller County.

The highway patrol says 42-year-old Justin Rolin is expected to be charged with felony hindering prosecution.

He was arrested around 9:45 in the morning before being released.

A couple hours later, 18-year-old Shelby Rolin was arrested on felony leaving the scene of an accident with property damage and a couple driving-related offenses.

She, too, was released with a future court date.