fbpx

Thu. Apr 11th, 2024

 

Two Iberia Residents Are Facing Felony Charges Following Arrests On Tuesday

All News RSS Feed Crime Front Page News Wednesday, April 10th, 2024

Two Iberia residents face a felony charge each after being arrested by the highway patrol late Tuesday morning in Miller County.

The highway patrol says 42-year-old Justin Rolin is expected to be charged with felony hindering prosecution.

He was arrested around 9:45 in the morning before being released.

A couple hours later, 18-year-old Shelby Rolin was arrested on felony leaving the scene of an accident with property damage and a couple driving-related offenses.

She, too, was released with a future court date.

All News RSS Feed Crime Front Page News Wednesday, April 10th, 2024

Reporter Mike Anthony