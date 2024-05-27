Rise In Cannabis Related ER Visits Continues For Elderly Patients

If you take CBD gummies for pain relief or as a sleep aid, doctors are warning people…especially older persons…to be aware of what they are actually taking.

“I wouldn’t do that” says Doctor Barbara Kranz, who leads the older adults program at Cain an addiction treatment and rehabilitation center located in Delray Beach Florida, “The supplement CBD is not FDA controlled.”

According to the study by Jama Internal Medicine, emergency rooms in Ontario, Canada saw a steady rise in visits among those 65 and older with cannabis poisoning.

Cannabis poisoning could cause dizziness, nausea, confusion, anxiety and chest pain.

A similar study out of California found that ER visits have increased over 1800% in the last 15 years.

Experts say people often assume CBD is completely safe because it’s over the counter, but that’s not entirely true.

Dr. Kranz says prescription medication can play a huge factor because some drugs don’t blend well together, “A lot of people are in blood thinners, high blood pressure medicine, diabetes, antipsychotics, anti seizure medicine. It will affect those medications and there can be dire consequences of that.”