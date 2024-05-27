Rolling Domestic Assault Comes To An End Following A Traffic Stop In Miller County

A reported rolling domestic assault on Thursday comes to an end with a 21-year-old from Camdenton facing felony charges in Miller County.

The probable cause statement indicates Jonathon Cunningham was pulled over along westbound-54 near River Road and denied there was a physical fight but did state that he and his female passenger had been in a verbal argument.

Cunningham also allegedly admitted that there was a glass pipe used to smoke meth in the driver’s door pocket and a pistol in the…the 45-cal had one round which was chambered at the time…both the pipe and gun were seized.

Cunningham was taken to the Miller County Jail.

He’s being charged with possession of a controlled substance, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia and unlawful use of a weapon for possessing the weapon and a controlled substance at the same time.