The rising gas prices are affecting all Missourians, but it’s hitting farmers the hardest.

The record high gas prices could not have come at a worse time for American farmers, including Jeff Miller, who grows corn and soybeans outside Cape Girardeau Missouri.

“We’re hauling grain right now, and the fuel cost of the trucks going up and down the road is it’s higher. We’re almost $5 there already and these trucks will hold 200 gallons of fuel and that’s $1000 to fill them up.”

Miller says the fuel prices are enough to quote, Keep you awake at night.

As far as Uber and Lyft drivers, many are hanging up their keys as the money they make from transporting individuals in short distances isn’t making up for the cost of gas.