Tuscumbia Teacher Charged for Having Sexual Contact With a Student

Mar 10, 2022

A teacher in the Miller County R-3 School District has been formally charged with having sexual contact with, at least, one student. A probable cause statement filed in the courthouse alleges that Michael Jacob Allen had provided alcohol to several female students and committed different acts of sodomy with one of the 16-year-old students. The PC also alleges that Allen sent a picture of his “manhood” to the girl asking her to send back a video showing her in the act of masturbating. The activities, reportedly, began back in December 2020 before coming to an end earlier this month. Allen, now 25, is charged with two counts each of statutory sodomy and having sexual contact with a student. He is also under investigation in Camden County for another unspecified incident which happened in Osage Beach. Bond on the Miller County case is set at $75,000 and, as of early Thursday, Allen was in custody.

