Spring Pub Crawl To Hit The Lake Area This Weekend

T-minus 24 hours, or so, for the annual “spring” Pub Crawl at Lake of the Ozarks.

Spearheading the event this year for the first time is the Tri-County Lodging Association which says, based on the pre-sale of tickets to ride on the buses, visitors seem to be coming from all over…..

“They’re coming from Texas, Arkansas, Iowa, Illinois. A lot of folks from further out in Missouri, Sedalia, Kansas City that are going to be here,” Says T-C-L-A Director Lagina Fitzpatrick also says one of the main goals for Pub Crawl is a coordination between agencies to make the event as safe as it can be, “Working with Osage beach, lake, Ozark, highway patrol, fire services and all that, just to make sure we, we have a game plan in place. And we have greeters. We’ll have people along. We have volunteers on each bus, which has never happened before as well.”

The weekend begins with a kick off party Friday night at Charlie Foxtrots with an afternoon pre-crawl event on Saturday at the Encore, followed by the Pub Crawl itself which officially begins at 4:00.