Roadwork Gets Back Underway Following Holiday Break – Projects Include 54 Overpasses & Route D In Morgan County

Even though it’s a short week for MoDOT, roadway construction will continue in the lake area.

That’s according to Central District Area Engineer Danny Roeger who says one of the highlights this week is continued work being done on Route-D in Morgan County.

“The bridge deck replacement or bridge rehabilitation project is still going on. They’ve got the bridge deck poured, they’ve got to get the the concrete barrier wall poured and the approaches completed. But that project is nearing complete. So if you’re on the north end of the listing area in Morgan County Route D, expect that one to open up fairly soon.”

Roeger also says that epoxy work on overpasses in the Osage Beach area will continue on July 19th…the KK, Jeffries and Passover exit overpasses are up next on the list.