Roadwork To Cause Delays Along HWYS 7 and 65 Near Warsaw

MoDOT is giving motorists who normally use the Route-7/65 bridge in Warsaw a heads up about some work which is scheduled to be done over the next couple of weeks.

Weather permitting, a work crew will be repairing the deck and driving surface on the northbound lane of the Route-7 bridge over Route-65.

The lane will be closed during the daytime hours, 8:00-3:00, and open during the nighttime hours and weekends.

Signage and message boards will be in place and drivers are being encouraged to find alternate routes during that work which is scheduled for the 17th through the 31st.

***More info:

Lane Reduction on Route 7/Route 65 Bridge

In Warsaw for Deck Repair July 17-31

Where: Missouri Route 7 bridge over U.S. Route 65 in Warsaw

When: 8 a.m.-3 p.m., Monday-Friday, July 17-31

What: MoDOT crews working to repair bridge deck/driving surface on northbound lane of bridge

Traffic Impacts:

Northbound lane of Route 7 bridge over Route 65 CLOSED during daytime hours

All lanes of Route 7 bridge OPEN during nighttime hours and weekends

Signs and message boards will alert drivers approaching the work zones

No signed detour

Drivers should find alternate routes

Check MoDO T ’s Traveler Information Map for road closings/traffic impacts

Weather and/or scheduling conflicts could alter the work schedule.