Experts Working To Prepare “Vaccine” Suggestions Before Fall Flu Season Hits

Most of us are focusing on Summer fun now, but health officials are already thinking about the Fall and Winter — they’re working on preventing a repeat of last winter’s “tripledemic” of respiratory illnesses.

The plan involves multiple vaccines.

Dr William Schaffner, Professor of Infectious Diseases at Vanderbilt University Medical Center says quote “We’re not looking at all three at one time, and COVID is well studied, they work well together RSV and flu. It resulted in a somewhat diminished response on the flu side. So I think RSV probably ought to be taken alone separate from the other two.”

The CDC is recommending that we get one for COVID and another for the flu this year and for those over 61 for RSV.