Route KK Overpass To Close Next Week For Epoxy Treatments

Motorists in the Osage Beach area are being reminded about the expected closing of the Route-KK overpass.

The overpass is set to be closed from 7-PM this next Tuesday, the 27th, until 6-AM the morning of Wednesday, the 28th.

The overpass will then be closed again from 7-PM on Wednesday until 6-AM on Thursday.

Epoxy treatments are being applied and no traffic will be allowed to use the overpass while the work is being done by a contractor for MoDOT.

The on/off ramps will remain open to make right turns.

The work is being done weather permitting.