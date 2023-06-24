Two BWI Arrests Reported By Water Patrol On Friday

Sat. Jun 24th, 2023
The first official weekend of summer begins with the water patrol division of the highway patrol reporting two arrests Friday night for alleged drunken boating.
The first, shortly after 6:30, resulted in a 30-year-old Shorewood, Illinois, man being slapped with a pending BWI charge and failure to display boat registration decals.
The second arrest, just after 9:00, had a 25-year-old man from Linn Creek hit with a BWI charge along with operating a vessel with no navigational lights.
Both were given summonses to appear and released without a trip, first, to the county jails.