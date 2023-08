Tough go for the Royals last night as they are blanked by Pittsburgh.

Oviedo goes the distance.

A complete game shut out the first time the Pirates have had one of those since 2018.

In fact the Royals bats so quiet last night they did not even reach second base.

Cardinals not much better beaten by the Padres in St. Louis 4 -1.

Adam Wainwright a decent start but still stuck on 198 career wins