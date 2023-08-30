Lakers Ranked #12 Following Start Of The Year Games In High School Football

The first high school football state rankings are out in class five after a resounding 42 -21 win over the Rolla Bulldogs.

The Lakers find themselves getting votes but not quite in the top 10.

They would be ranked number 12 if the poll were extended.

Lebanon coming in at number nine and a school to certainly keep your eye on in the Lakers district this year is Jeff City.

They are slotted at number five despite an opening week loss.

Web City still coming in at number four.

Cardinal Ritter out of St. Louis the top ranked team in class five.