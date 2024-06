One person is injured in a two-vehicle accident early Tuesday night on Missouri-52 at Route-135 in Morgan County.

The highway patrol says 21-year-old Zachary Simmons, of Stover, was westbound on a motorcycle when 60-year-old Clark Bauer, also from Stover, turned from 1-35 onto 52. Simmons then failed to yield striking a towed unit being pulled by Bauer.

Bauer was uninjured while Simmons suffered moderate injuries and was flown to University Hospital.