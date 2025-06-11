Royals And Cardinals Fall In Tuesday Night Games

It was a Division Series rematch last night in Kansas City between the Yankees and Royals.

Also the home debut for super prospect Jack Caglione, coming off a great run over the weekend.

But when the Yankees come to town, that means Aaron Judge and Judges having an all world campaign for the Bronx Bombers.

He would go very deep to left field, one of the longest home runs you’ll see hit at Kauffman City and would drive in three.

And it’s all Yankees 1:50, the final at the K.

Young lefty Noah Cameron suffers the loss, Gave up six runs over 5 2/3 innings of work.

Jonathan India does Homer for the third time on the year.

But really the only highlight on the night for the Royals mention Caglione does go one for four with an RBI.

He’s got that average up now to 241.

For Judge, it was home run #24 folks, he’s flirting with 400 here in mid June, hitting 396.

Same two teams tonight in Kansas City.

Meanwhile, the Cardinals at home, they come back late against the Toronto Blue Jays.

Wilson Contreras A 3 run, home run, but it’s not enough.

It needed to be one more run.

Cardinals lose to the Blue Jays, 8:50.

They’ve dropped three in a row.